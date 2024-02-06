Civic, business leader Dennis Vinson dies at 63

Dennis L. Vinson — founder, president and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson and a member of numerous civic, philanthropic and not-for-profit boards including the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents — died Sunday night at a St. Louis hospital.

He was 63 years old.

The cause of his death has not been reported as of Monday night and his funeral arrangements were pending at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Expressions of shock and sorrow over his death could be found on various social media platforms Monday including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s Facebook page.

“Dennis was a dedicated public servant and strong supporter of workforce development,” Parson said in his statement. “He will be missed, and we will always remember his commitment to Missouri and the people of our state.”

Vinson and his family moved to Cape Girardeau from Georgia about 12 years ago. It was in Conyers, Georgia, he founded Signature Packaging and Paper — which manufactures corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays — in 2003. In 2007, he moved the company to Jackson, where it has continued to prosper as one of Cape Girardeau County’s leading businesses.

“Dennis was one of the first people who welcomed me to the Jackson chamber 11 years ago,” recalled Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, who said he learned of Vinson’s death Monday morning from Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner.

“Dennis was such a great ambassador for so many things ... for Jackson, for Cape County and for the state of Missouri,” Gerau continued, adding it was a great honor for the Jackson chamber to be recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce when Vinson chaired that organization.

“It was an honor of a lifetime to have him tell me how proud he was of the Jackson chamber,” Gerau said. “I reciprocated and told him how proud I was of him.”

Vinson’s leadership, Gerau said, “was contagious,” adding “he was very generous to his church, to all civic organizations and both the Cape and Jackson chambers. I sat on numerous boards with him. He gave back much more than some people really know and never thumped his chest about it. Our community is weaker now.”

“Dennis was a great community leader as well as a very fine, strong and knowledgeable businessman,” commented Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. “He was someone who was very visible in the community. Probably the thing that impressed me most was the organization he built, Signature Packaging.”