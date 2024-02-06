City resumes management of Sikeston Municipal Airport

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston’s Municipal Airport is under new management and is getting a face-lift. After years of private operation, the city of Sikeston has resumed the day-to-day management of the airport.

Area native Lee Dunn was hired as manager of the airport in September, when the city resumed management of the facility and grounds.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration conduct annual inspections on municipal airports. Sikeston’s runway and taxiway will require improvements to be in compliance with state and federal safety regulations.

“We are going to seal the cracks in the asphalt runway and taxiway and paint the numbers and markings,” Dunn said.

Airport renovations will begin in late summer or early fall and will take about one month.

Dunn said the estimated total cost of the improvements, including engineering, is $472,000. MoDOT and the FAA will pay 90 percent of the cost, and the Sikeston Municipal Airport fund will pay the remainder.

Compliance with regulations is not the only reason for Sikeston’s investment in the airport. Maintaining a safe and attractive municipal airport is important to the community, Dunn said.