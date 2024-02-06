It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area.

Now, the city is looking at grants in order to get 20 of the remaining 60 to 70 acres of the park "shovel ready" for a potential businesses to establish operations.

Molly Mehner, deputy city manager, said the next focus for developments will be the stretch of the park along I-55 just north of current tenants Si03 and Pepsi because that stretch is likely the most appealing due to interstate visibility.

The process of getting the acreage "shovel ready" includes extending roads and establishing utilities in the area, making sure businesses can come in and begin construction immediately. Mehner said the city also has to contend with substantial natural obstacles to get that area of the park ready.

"We would need to do a significant amount of grading to balance the site," Mehner said.

There are also creeks and lakes to contend with in the park as well. Making the remaining spaces ready would cost an estimated $4 to $5 million. Mehner said that's why they have decided, for now, to narrowly focus to the 20-acre stretch, which would cost $2.2 to $2.5 million to prepare.

The city currently has $1.2 million of casino revenue allocated to the site.