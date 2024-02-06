Cape Girardeau was once known as the City of Roses.

The city is making a case to be known as the City of Sculptures.

Cape Girardeau’s outdoor, secular art scene now has at least 30 visible sculptures or statues on display, and it’s more than the recent emphasis on public art along Broadway in the last six years; only six of the 30 are accounted for by the Broadway public art project.

The city’s sculpture infrastructure has grown from the Statue of Liberty at Capaha Park’s Freedom Corner at Broadway and West End Boulevard. The newest statue, erected last weekend, also represents freedom, in a way. It’s the United States Colored Troop Memorial statue in Ivers Square near the Common Pleas Courthouse, which depicts a former slave who fought in the Union Army in the Civil War.

The artistic assortment of sculptures and statues spans from Southeast Missouri State University’s main campus and River Campus area to Broadway. It also reaches to the William Street, Kingshighway and Lorimier Street areas.

Lady Liberty was a gift from the Boy Scouts of America to the city Nov. 5, 1950. Vandals destroyed the statue May 12, 1976, according to Southeast Missourian files. It was found in a ditch on Sprigg Street soon after, repaired and remounted.

But sculptures are dotted throughout town. Three pieces are behind Southeast’s Art Building, Southeast spokeswoman Ann Hayes said. And three temporary pieces resembling rocks are within the River Campus courtyard — along with two pieces by former student Tyson Schoolfield, Southeast sculpture professor Chris Wubbena said.

And two sculptures — a quill created by Dan Perry in front of the Rust Center for Media on Broadway and one at the South Fountain Street/Morgan Oak Street roundabout — are permanent.

Harry Rediger served two terms as City of Cape Girardeau mayor and was known for his public art advocacy while in office.

He spearheaded the permanent sculpture installation — Wubbena’s Commence — at the Fountain Street roundabout.

“While I say I am not an artist, I know the value of art and the hard work that the arts council does,” he said.

Rediger also said he believed public art draws people to Cape Girardeau, particularly the downtown area.

Wubbena said he believes the recent surge in public artwork display installations stems from “a combination of people who want to make Cape Girardeau a culturally exciting city.”