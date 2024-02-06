Walter Smallwood and Curtis Williams were among the first African Americans to receive athletic scholarships at SEMO.

Smallwood was a two-time All-MIAA selection in football, and he was the MIAA 60-meter champion in track. Until recently, Smallwood held multiple football records, such as most rushing touchdowns in a game and rushing touchdowns. He held the school's career rushing record until 1994, a record that he held for nearly 30 years. After graduating SEMO, Smallwood had a long career as an educator. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

Williams was raised in Cape Girardeau and is a Cape Central graduate. He lettered four years in track and three years in basketball at SEMO. He was the MVP in basketball during the 1967 season, and was the MIAA Champion in high jump, triple jump and long jump. He set multiple school and conference records in basketball and track. After graduating SEMO, Williams also had a long career as an educator, teaching physical education. He was inducted into the Southeast Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.