City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park

The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC.

The sale is for a total of $2.7 million with more than $1.8 million upfront and the remaining $850,000 in loan payments from the city to be paid out annually over the next three years.

The city purchased the 247-acre parcel of land in 2012 for $6 million from the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Altogether, the city had sold just 44 acres of the land since 2012, with the most recent purchase of 12 acres in 2017 by Drury Development Corp. The parcel sold for nearly $1 million.

City manager Kenneth Haskin did not provide any new comments on the sale to Touchdown, referring to those he made earlier in the fall when it was announced the city was working to sell the land.