NewsMay 5, 2021

City of Cape Girardeau honors longtime employees at their retirements

Two employees with long service to the city were honored at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Moldenhauer retired May 1 with more than a quarter century of service in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, beginning her career with the municipality as a firefighter and paramedic Sept. 25, 1995...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, left, presents a retirement plaque Monday to Battalion Chief Vicki Moldenhauer of the city's fire department.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, left, presents a retirement plaque Monday to Battalion Chief Vicki Moldenhauer of the city's fire department.Jeff Long

Two employees with long service to the city were honored at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

Vicki Moldenhauer

Moldenhauer retired May 1 with more than a quarter century of service in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, beginning her career with the municipality as a firefighter and paramedic Sept. 25, 1995.

Prior to coming to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Moldenhauer was a flight medic with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Personally recruited by former fire chief Robert Ridgeway, Moldenhauer has held the positions of captain, acting battalion chief and battalion chief and has given of her time as a regular volunteer and supporter of the area's Special Olympics program.

"Supporting those athletes and kids is very special to me and makes my heart smile," Moldenhauer said.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., right, and Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, left, Monday present a mounted firefighting axe to retired firefighter Vicki Moldenhauer.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., right, and Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, left, Monday present a mounted firefighting axe to retired firefighter Vicki Moldenhauer.Jeff Long

Lori S. Meyer

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox , left, on Monday presents a retirement plaque to the city's human resources and risk management director Lori Meyer.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox , left, on Monday presents a retirement plaque to the city's human resources and risk management director Lori Meyer.Jeff Long

Meyer, who began with the city Feb. 25, 2009, retires May 14 after more than a dozen years of service as the city's human resources and risk management director.

She is not related to Cape Girardeau's city manager Scott Meyer, who plans to retire next month.

Meyer will be succeeded by Gina Snyder.

Snyder begins work May 17.

Local News
