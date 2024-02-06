Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions.

Stop signs

At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar at Hunze Drive, Collins Street at Hunze, Hunze at Collins Street/Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court at Lochinvar.

At Walden Park Phase 5, signs are planned at Esker Trail at Walden Boulevard and Heywood Meadows at Walden.

Also proposed are signs at Business Park Place at LaSalle Avenue and Baldwin Road at Lasalle.

Council is also being asked to OK a full-time four-way stop at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Bloomfield Street, near Jefferson Elementary. City staff received the request from a citizen.