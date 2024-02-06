Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions.
At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar at Hunze Drive, Collins Street at Hunze, Hunze at Collins Street/Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court at Lochinvar.
At Walden Park Phase 5, signs are planned at Esker Trail at Walden Boulevard and Heywood Meadows at Walden.
Also proposed are signs at Business Park Place at LaSalle Avenue and Baldwin Road at Lasalle.
Council is also being asked to OK a full-time four-way stop at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Bloomfield Street, near Jefferson Elementary. City staff received the request from a citizen.
The intersection functions currently as a two-way stop along Minnesota except during school hours when traffic along Bloomfield just also stop. Cape Girardeau Public School administrators told city officials they were supportive of the action requiring no direct city funding.
The city's public works department will install the signs along Bloomfield Road.
Cape Council has also been asked to approve these signs on Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court in the Highlands at Hopper Crossing and on Esker Trail and Heywood Meadows in Walden Park Phase 5 due to pavement width restrictions. The placards are the responsibility of the subdivision developers requiring no direct city funding.
Council gave preliminary approval for all requested signage at its Tuesday meeting.
City lawmakers are expected to give final OK for the stop (Traffic Schedule C) and no parking anytime (Traffic Schedule F) signs at its next meeting February 1.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.