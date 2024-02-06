All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 23, 2021

City of Cape asked to OK new traffic control signage for two subdivisions

Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions. At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar at Hunze Drive, Collins Street at Hunze, Hunze at Collins Street/Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court at Lochinvar...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
City Hall is seen Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions.

Stop signs

At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar at Hunze Drive, Collins Street at Hunze, Hunze at Collins Street/Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court at Lochinvar.

At Walden Park Phase 5, signs are planned at Esker Trail at Walden Boulevard and Heywood Meadows at Walden.

Also proposed are signs at Business Park Place at LaSalle Avenue and Baldwin Road at Lasalle.

Council is also being asked to OK a full-time four-way stop at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Bloomfield Street, near Jefferson Elementary. City staff received the request from a citizen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The intersection functions currently as a two-way stop along Minnesota except during school hours when traffic along Bloomfield just also stop. Cape Girardeau Public School administrators told city officials they were supportive of the action requiring no direct city funding.

The city's public works department will install the signs along Bloomfield Road.

No parking anytime signs

Cape Council has also been asked to approve these signs on Lochinvar Lane and Castle Court in the Highlands at Hopper Crossing and on Esker Trail and Heywood Meadows in Walden Park Phase 5 due to pavement width restrictions. The placards are the responsibility of the subdivision developers requiring no direct city funding.

Council gave preliminary approval for all requested signage at its Tuesday meeting.

City lawmakers are expected to give final OK for the stop (Traffic Schedule C) and no parking anytime (Traffic Schedule F) signs at its next meeting February 1.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy