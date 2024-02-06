City breaks ground on Common Pleas project

A ceremonial groundbreaking marked the official beginning of a rehaul and new construction at Cape Girardeau’s Common Pleas Courthouse and its annex, originally built as a Carnegie Library that formerly served as the city’s public library.

The two buildings will be remodeled, and a structure linking the two will be built, as will a parking garage, to eventually find new purpose as the Cape Girardeau City Hall.

Comments from project leaders were punctuated by the music of construction already underway in the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Mayor Bob Fox thanked voters who approved a capital improvement sales tax renewal, which funds numerous projects, including the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and street repairs.

“We just cannot do these things without public support,” Fox said.

Phil Penzel, design-build contractor for the project and owner of Penzel Construction in Jackson, spoke of his personal connection to the project, noting that six generations ago, his family landed at Cape Girardeau from Germany in 1854, as the Common Pleas Courthouse was originally being built. Penzel learned of this fact shortly before the design-build team of Penzel Construction and design firm TreanorHL presented to the project’s selection committee.

“I believe that was the turning point for me to completely rethink how I wanted to do our presentation the next day,” Penzel said.