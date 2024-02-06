With a winter storm and temperatures below freezing on the way, local churches, businesses and community members are making sure those facing housing insecurity are not left out in the cold.

The People's Shelter is a pop-up homeless shelter spearheaded by Rev. Renita Green of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cape Girardeau. Its doors opened at 6 p.m., and Green said she expects to keep them open until Wednesday or while the temperature stays below 30 degrees.

An outreach team will disperse across the city looking for unsheltered or unhoused citizens, Green said, who will be invited to spend the night at St. James. She added that of the 63 city-reported unhoused, she expects about 20-25 to take shelter at the church.

But while she's been spearheading the majority of volunteer efforts and coordinating, Green said it takes the whole community to make this shelter possible.

One of those members of the community is local business owner, Tina Abbott. Along with her husband, Patrick, Abbott is the owner of downtown coffee shop and restaurant Cup 'n' Cork.

Like many others involved in the pop-up shelter, Abbott spent most of the day on the phone with businesses, banks, churches and friends trying to garner support through donations.

"The thought of someone sleeping outside while I'm at home in my bed where it's warm ... who wouldn't get up and do something?" Abbott said.

Seven 50 gallon bags of sheets, pillows and towels donated by Candlewood Suites, along with sleeping cots donated by the National Guard, will provide a place to sleep for those seeking shelter as temperatures dip over the next several days.