Chronic wasting disease creeps up amid deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is searching for chronic wasting disease as hunters prepare for opening weekend of the November firearms deer season.

The Springfield News- Leader reported Missouri's deer-hunting season started Saturday and runs through Nov. 21. Hunters are reminded there are mandatory procedures they need to follow if they harvest a deer on the season's opening weekend in counties that are part of the department's CWD Management Zone.

The department said chronic wasting disease infects deer and other members of the Cervidae family. It's a neurological disease that can be passed from one deer to another. The disease is 100 percent fatal to cervids.