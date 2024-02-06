Area cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules.

Cape Girardeau

During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will run Thursday.

There will be no special Wednesday pickup this week.

The city's transfer station and recycling center will be closed Friday.

Jackson

Customers with a Friday (Christmas Eve) trash route should set their garbage bags at the curb by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.