All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 21, 2021

Christmas week trash and recycling schedules for Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Scott City

Area cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules. During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will run Thursday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Area cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules.

Cape Girardeau

During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will run Thursday.

There will be no special Wednesday pickup this week.

The city's transfer station and recycling center will be closed Friday.

Jackson

Customers with a Friday (Christmas Eve) trash route should set their garbage bags at the curb by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Recycling Center, 508 Sawyer Lane, will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The City of Jackson reminds residents households produce a lot of extra potential recyclables over the holiday season.

Residents are encouraged to "go green" and trim down holiday trash via recycling many items ordinarily thrown away — including boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, jars and metal food containers.

Perryville

The City of Perryville, Missouri, has announced trash collection will run as usual today and Wednesday but there is no collection in Ward 3 on Thursday.

Scott City

Garbage collection runs as normal Wednesday and Thursday. On Fridays, the city does not operate a trash route.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy