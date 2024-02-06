Area cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules.
During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will run Thursday.
There will be no special Wednesday pickup this week.
The city's transfer station and recycling center will be closed Friday.
Customers with a Friday (Christmas Eve) trash route should set their garbage bags at the curb by 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
The Jackson Recycling Center, 508 Sawyer Lane, will be closed Friday and Saturday.
The City of Jackson reminds residents households produce a lot of extra potential recyclables over the holiday season.
Residents are encouraged to "go green" and trim down holiday trash via recycling many items ordinarily thrown away — including boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, jars and metal food containers.
The City of Perryville, Missouri, has announced trash collection will run as usual today and Wednesday but there is no collection in Ward 3 on Thursday.
Garbage collection runs as normal Wednesday and Thursday. On Fridays, the city does not operate a trash route.
