Christmas for the Elderly program seeking donations

More than 60 seniors in Cape Girardeau County will be on the receiving end of Christmas gifts this year through the Cape Girardeau Jaycees's Christmas for the Elderly program.

Tracy Haggerty is chairwoman for the program that combines local donations and grant funds from the Senior Citizens Service Board of Cape Girardeau County to help out the elderly in the area. Oftentimes, Haggerty said the "gifts" the program bestows on seniors are necessities.

"Many of them just lack basic needs that we all take for granted," she said.

It can be as simple as money for medicine, warm clothes for the winter or paying the electric bill, Haggerty added.

Christmas for the Elderly has been in operation for more than three decades. It's a sister program to the Jaycees's Toybox program, which provides area children with gifts.

Organizers work with numerous local agencies, including nursing homes, to come up with a list of senior citizens that need extra help around the holidays. The Jaycees then purchase gifts or use donated items to meet those needs.