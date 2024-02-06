Chris Lane pulls out of rodeo; Jaycees seek replacement

SIKESTON, Mo. — For the second time in a month, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced a change in this year’s entertainment lineup for the Sikeston Rodeo.

According to a release from the Jaycees, Chris Lane will not be appearing as the headliner the night of Aug. 5. Tickets already purchased for the event are still valid for the Rodeo contest, and a new musical act will be announced soon, the release stated.

“There will be a new headlining act following Wednesday night’s Rodeo events,” 2020 rodeo chairman Travis Deere said in the release. “As soon as we have someone secured, we’ll be sure to let our fans know through our website and social media pages.”

Deere added that the main focus for the week-long event is the actual rodeo.