Chris Lane pulls out of rodeo; Jaycees seek replacement

SIKESTON, Mo. — For the second time in a month, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced a change in this year’s entertainment lineup for the Sikeston Rodeo.
According to a release from the Jaycees, Chris Lane will not be appearing as the headliner the night of Aug. 5. Tickets already purchased for the event are still valid for the Rodeo contest, and a new musical act will be announced soon, the release stated.
“There will be a new headlining act following Wednesday night’s Rodeo events,” 2020 rodeo chairman Travis Deere said in the release. “As soon as we have someone secured, we’ll be sure to let our fans know through our website and social media pages.”
Deere added that the main focus for the week-long event is the actual rodeo.
“We know the vital impact our event has on this community and feel an obligation to move forward,” Deere said. “To that end, we will continue to maintain our longstanding policy to not offer refunds unless the entire Rodeo event is canceled.”
On June 25, ZZ Top, who was scheduled to plan Aug. 7, had to back out due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Cody Johnson was announced a week later as the replacement.
Tickets for the event taking place Aug. 5 through 8 may be purchased online at www.SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.