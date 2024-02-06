Chinese national sentenced to prison for child porn

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography.
A release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming indicated Haoyu Wang, 29, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark to 84 months in prison.
Court documents indicate authorities executed a search warrant at Wang's residence in January 2021 "after developing evidence that he was uploading videos containing child pornography."
A Chinese national, Wang was attending the university on a student visa at the time.
Authorities seized several items from his home, including a cellphone and computer, and later discovered a "large volume" of child pornography on the devices.
Wang pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.
After serving his prison term, Wang will be deported to China.
Federal Bureau of Investigation and state Highway Patrol personnel investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester prosecuted the case for the government.
