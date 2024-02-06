Chinese national sentenced to prison for child porn

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography.

A release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming indicated Haoyu Wang, 29, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark to 84 months in prison.

Court documents indicate authorities executed a search warrant at Wang's residence in January 2021 "after developing evidence that he was uploading videos containing child pornography."

A Chinese national, Wang was attending the university on a student visa at the time.