Chimp attack survivor starts trauma program in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- When Andrew Oberle gives speeches to groups, he always starts with an experiment: "Raise your hand if you've survived the worst thing that's ever happened to you."

Invariably, all hands go up.

"Life's not easy for any of us," Oberle said. "Everybody has it in them to be resilient."

The worst thing for Oberle happened five years ago when two chimpanzees attacked him while he was working at an animal sanctuary in South Africa. He was torn open from his scalp to his feet, losing his nose, ears, most of his fingers and both feet, plus muscle and tissue in his legs, arms and chest.

Some two dozen reconstructive surgeries later, Oberle, 31, has launched a trauma-care program at Saint Louis University, where much of his recovery took place. The goal of the Oberle Institute is to heal trauma patients both physically and spiritually, with a team of surgeons, counselors and therapists helping people get back to lives that will be forever changed.

It only makes sense a patient will be leading the institute, said Dr. Bruce Kraemer, plastic surgeon at Saint Louis University Hospital.

"I can only do so much with the patients I touch," Kraemer said.

Oberle, the surgeon said, is "one of these people that has a positive life energy. You feel better just by being around him. His resilience and his fierceness of wanting to succeed so he can help others is very inspirational."

For Oberle, starting the institute answers the question of "Why me?"

"It would be almost irresponsible not to take what happened to me and use it to help others," he said. "I survived for a reason."

'Childhood dream'

Oberle's love for chimpanzees started in the second grade after a lesson on Jane Goodall's work with the animals. By age 15, he was volunteering at the St. Louis Zoo. As part of his graduate work at the University of Texas at San Antonio, he went to work with chimps at Goodall's Chimp Eden sanctuary in South Africa.

"I'm one of those lucky or crazy people who follows their childhood dream," he said.

Chimpanzees at the sanctuary have been rescued from abusive situations, including illegal hunting. One had been tethered to a chain outside a nightclub and became addicted to alcohol and cigarettes. Others were beaten and trained to do circus tricks.

At the sanctuary, Oberle studied a group of chimpanzees to learn more about the social hierarchy of males and females, and how they differ in their use of tools. One of the chimps, Jessica, would watch Oberle take notes as he observed her. She mimicked him by taking a piece of bark and "writing" on it with a twig. Another liked a worker's earrings, and fashioned her own out of blades of grass.

Oberle's original goal was to finish his graduate work in anthropology and become a zoo director focusing on the conservation of animals. He misses the work and visits zoos as often as he can in St. Louis and when he travels.

"When I watch chimps at the zoo, my heart races a little bit, but I still feel they're the coolest and most beautiful animals in the world," Oberle said. "I don't blame chimps at all. They're wild animals. You can't know what's going to happen."

The attack

In June 2012, Oberle was leading a tour of the sanctuary when two male chimpanzees escaped their enclosure.

Oberle remembers screaming, the horror of recognizing his attackers and begging them to stop. He felt their hot breath on his face and heard the crunch of bone in their teeth. The chimps kept attacking until a manager scared them off by firing a gun in the air. Then there was the sensation of being lifted up, his vision obscured by blood.