Children wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of 'glitch'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Children in many states are being wrongly cut off from Medicaid because of a "glitch" in the automated systems being used in a massive eligibility review for the government-run health care program, a top Medicaid official said Wednesday.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is asking all states to review their computer-automated processes to make sure that children are evaluated separately from their parents — and aren't losing coverage merely because of their parents' ineligibility or inaction.

Though federal officials remained vague about the scope of the problem, it likely involves at least half the states and potentially affects millions of children, said Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

"I think it's a very significant problem," said Alker, whose center is tracking the Medicaid renewal process in each state.

In most states, children can qualify for Medicaid at household incomes that are several times higher than allowed for adults.

Yet in many states, "eligible kids are not being successfully renewed, and that is a violation of federal requirements," said Daniel Tsai, director of the CMS Center for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program Services.

All states are in the midst of an enormous eligibility review for Medicaid. A pandemic-era prohibition on removing people from Medicaid ended in the spring, triggering the resumption of annual eligibility determinations. While the freeze was in effect, Medicaid enrollment swelled by nearly one-third, from 71 million people in February 2020 to 94 million in April 2023.

About 5 million people already have lost coverage as part of the eligibility reviews, according to an Associated Press tally from state reports.

States are encouraged to automatically renew people for Medicaid by using computer programs to review income and household information submitted for other social services, such as food aid or unemployment benefits. When that doesn't work, states are to send notices to homes asking people to verify their eligibility information. When people fail to respond, they are dropped from Medicaid — a move described as a "procedural termination" by Medicaid officials.