Child-care grant program open to SE Missouri region

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is opening the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program to reduce barriers for quality child care. Those eligible must be in the 58-county service region outside of the Springfield Public Schools boundary, which includes Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, and others in the Southeast Missouri region.

"Every child deserves a strong start in life," CFO Board Chair Robin Morgan said. "The goal of this new grant opportunity is to prepare kids to succeed in school, support working parents and help childcare centers attract enough qualified staff members to provide high-quality programs."

The funding for this program was awarded to Morgan by an anonymous funder interested in improving access to child care.