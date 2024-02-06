DALLAS — Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice won't face charges from the injured person over his reported involvement in an alleged assault a little over a month after Rice was one of the speeding drivers in a chain-reaction crash that led to multiple charges.

Dallas police said Tuesday the reporting party had signed an affidavit of non-prosecution over the incident at a downtown nightclub, but that the investigation is continuing.

Law enforcement officials have told The Dallas Morning News that Rice was suspected of assaulting a person early May 6, and that the person went to a hospital after the encounter.

Dallas police did not name Rice as the suspect in detailing a report of the incident to The Associated Press.

Rice’s attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, didn’t respond to a message from the AP seeking comment. The NFL declined to comment.