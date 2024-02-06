Chief justice changes rules governing pretrial release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court announced new rules Wednesday requiring judges to first consider non-monetary conditions for pretrial release, a shift aimed at reducing court costs sometimes derailing the lives of low-income defendants.

Judges still will be able to set bail if needed, but only at an amount necessary to ensure either public safety or the defendant will appear in court, Chief Justice Zel Fischer said his State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers at the Capitol. The changes take effect July 1.

He said it's the responsibility of judges "to ensure that those accused of crime are fairly treated according to the law, and not their pocket books."

"Too many who are arrested cannot afford bail even for low-level sentences and remain in jail awaiting a hearing," Fischer said. "Though presumed innocent, they lose their jobs, cannot support their families and are more likely to reoffend."

Fischer said courts may not order a defendant to pay costs associated with conditions of their release, such as the costs of an ankle monitoring bracelet, without first considering reducing or waiving those costs.