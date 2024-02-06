All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 4, 2019

Chesterfield looks into secession if St. Louis merger moves forward

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- The proposed merger of St. Louis city and county has one municipality considering a drastic measure -- merging into an adjacent county. St. Louis Public Radio reported Chesterfield City Council members last week voted to direct staff to look into the steps necessary to merge into neighboring St. Charles County. Staff members also were directed to look into steps necessary to form a new, independent county for Chesterfield, a well-to-do suburb in far western St. Louis County...

Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- The proposed merger of St. Louis city and county has one municipality considering a drastic measure -- merging into an adjacent county.

St. Louis Public Radio reported Chesterfield City Council members last week voted to direct staff to look into the steps necessary to merge into neighboring St. Charles County. Staff members also were directed to look into steps necessary to form a new, independent county for Chesterfield, a well-to-do suburb in far western St. Louis County.

"This is a very proactive step to see what options are available to our city," council member Ben Keathley said. He added consolidation could be good for the St. Louis region, "but we need to be smart about it."

On Jan. 28, a not-for-profit group called Better Together revealed its plan, which it hopes to put to a statewide vote in November 2020.

St. Louis city and county were separated by a vote in August 1876. Several previous reunification efforts have failed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The merger would immediately boost St. Louis' standing. The city now has around 309,000 residents, making it the nation's 62nd largest city. Adding St. Louis County's 1 million residents would make St. Louis the 10th largest city, just behind Dallas.

Advocates say a single streamlined government would more efficiently serve all residents and help create better economic development. The task force recommendation states a merger also would save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

The plan has plenty of opposition. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger favors it, but some county leaders and many officials in the county's 88 municipalities do not.

The proposal calls for creation of a new class of local government in Missouri called a metropolitan city. Rather than separate governing bodies, the metropolitan city of St. Louis would have a single mayor, a single elected prosecutor and 33 council members. Fifty-five police departments would be consolidated into one.

Current county municipalities would be preserved as "municipal districts" that would still levy utility and property taxes, operate parks, collect trash and serve other typical municipal functions. But the municipalities would lose authority over things such as sales tax, courts and police.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy