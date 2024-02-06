Chesterfield looks into secession if St. Louis merger moves forward

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- The proposed merger of St. Louis city and county has one municipality considering a drastic measure -- merging into an adjacent county.

St. Louis Public Radio reported Chesterfield City Council members last week voted to direct staff to look into the steps necessary to merge into neighboring St. Charles County. Staff members also were directed to look into steps necessary to form a new, independent county for Chesterfield, a well-to-do suburb in far western St. Louis County.

"This is a very proactive step to see what options are available to our city," council member Ben Keathley said. He added consolidation could be good for the St. Louis region, "but we need to be smart about it."

On Jan. 28, a not-for-profit group called Better Together revealed its plan, which it hopes to put to a statewide vote in November 2020.

St. Louis city and county were separated by a vote in August 1876. Several previous reunification efforts have failed.