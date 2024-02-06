Chester Bridge repairs completed, weight limit to be restored

After working into Tuesday night, Missouri Department of Transportation crews completed repairs to the Missouri Highway 51 bridge over the Mississippi River (the Chester Bridge) Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge's load limit had been reduced to 25 tons because of deteriorated conditions found by a recent safety inspection. With the repairs completed, the 40-ton load posting is expected to be reinstated by 7 a.m. today.
District Engineer Mark Croarkin said, "MoDOT will strive to avoid further weight restrictions; however, given the age and overall poor condition of the bridge, we expect there to be challenges until the bridge can be replaced," said Croarkin. "We also have a bridge rehabilitation project programmed for 2021, which will allow us to keep the bridge operational until we are able to replace the structure."
According to the release, plans to replace the span aren't projected until 2028, and the project is estimated to cost approximately $140 million.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
—Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.