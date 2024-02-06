Charleston readies for Dogwood-Azalea Festival

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The dogwoods and azaleas are blossoming in Charleston as people prepare for the 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival.
This year's theme for the festival, which kicks off Thursday, April 13, and ends Sunday, April 16, is "There's No Place Like Charleston".
Here are a few insights regarding this year's event from Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Tourism executive director Karen Teeters.
The arts and crafts show's home, Rolwing Park, will have a new layout this year. The new arrangement is designed to reduce congestion around the food vendor area and allow for a more comfortable experience as visitors cruise the grounds to browse the 70 rental booths. Woodworking, permanent jewelry, amusing porch signs, wreaths, and even bespoke tumblers will be among them. Vendors are traveling from all over the country to participate in the festival.
Teeters also mentioned this year's carnival provider is Tinsley Amusements of High Hill, Missouri, and a part of all revenue will be contributed directly to the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism so they may continue promoting Charleston as a place to live, work and conduct business. Carnival tickets may be purchased at the chamber office at 110 S. Main St. Customers may save money by purchasing advance tickets in quantities of 25 for $20.
The Molly French Garden Club will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the junction of Main and Marshall streets. Visitors may learn everything about what makes for successful planting from Charleston's skilled gardeners, Teeters said.
Teeters also said a book sale would be held at Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library during the festival. Prices start at 50 cents per book. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 105 E. Marshall St.
Also at the library, there will be a selection of hand-stitched quilts on display. The Quilt Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Hearnes Museum at 109 S Main St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The museum is packed with various objects and mementos from Charleston's native son and former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes' 22-year stay in government. Teeters said she wanted to remind people Hearnes' wife, Betty, also worked for the state for a number of years.
Teeters said attendees will also be able to explore the Joseph Hunter Moore Home on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, thanks to the Mississippi County Historical Society. The 17-room mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places and is equipped with items dating from the home's completion in 1899. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the chamber or at the door.
If visiting the Moore home isn't enough, visitors may also see two additional big residences, Locust Place on North Main Street and The Ragsdale Home on East Commercial Street, which will be open for tours Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at the chamber office or at the door of the Moore House. They will enable guests to view three homes.
Two churches will be open to the public during the festival. St. Henry Church will be open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Teeters said people will be able to come take a look at the beautiful architecture.
"Come take in the gorgeous, stained glass window and the glorious pipe organ, all housed in the 100-plus-year-old facility," Teeters said.
Southside Baptist Church will provide lunch Thursday and Friday. The cost is $10, and includes a drink and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or at the door for dine in or takeout. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 902 School St.
The tour bus business as a whole took a blow a few years ago as fuel prices skyrocketed and the economy tanked, according to Teeters. During the two-year period preceding COVID-19, more than half of the tour firms on the mailing list went out of business. Furthermore, the elderly population is still quite active on its own.
While the chamber continues to advertise the tour bus business, alterations have been made to the festival's advertising to target people living within a three-hour driving radius, Teeters said. A majority of buses that currently book trips with the chamber are smaller church or senior-living facility buses, with four buses scheduled for this year.
Charleston has also welcomed food vendors to its Taste of the Festival venue at Tenth and Marshall streets for the past five years, and this year's event will be similar. Some may start as early as 9 a.m. and remain open until 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with food vendors at Citizens Bank on East Commercial.
For Kenny Rogers fans, check out "The Gambler", a free tribute act by Rick McEwen of Branson, Missouri. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 500 Helena St.
The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with grand marshals David Harris and Mike McIlroy. Harris and McIlroy work for the City of Charleston and volunteer for a variety of local organizations and causes. This year's sponsor is Focus Bank.
Teeters said this year's festival would include a professor and a polecat who will be sure to please and amaze all ages with their show, and she noted how happy the chamber was to have them return.
"Be sure to check out the Myrrh, Mayhem, and Magic of Professor Farquar and Miss Polecat Annie on Saturday afternoon at Rolwing Park," Teeters said. "They will stroll and do their bits before taking the stage for a formal show."
The Show-Me Safari's pig races, petting zoo and pony rides will return for Saturday and Sunday, thanks to local sponsors, including Boomland, Citizens Bank, Coon Insurance, Focus Bank, H&R Block and John's Pharmacy.
This year, Charleston McDonald's will also be sponsoring a soundstage in the park. The Sounds of the Park entertainers will be heard from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Teeters said a horse-drawn carriage ride will be offered around Charleston on Saturday from noon until sunset. Riders should meet their taxis near the intersection of Smith and Cypress streets. The cost for children is $5, adults are $10 and a bigger family or the full carriage is $30.
The Candlelight Walk, sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare, will take place Saturday night. There will be musical performances throughout the stadium, as well as approximately 2,000 white lights to illuminate the route.
Teeters said there will also be the annual 5K run — starting at 2 p.m. Sunday — which is almost as old as the festival itself.
"The 5K run is just 10 years younger than the festival," Teeters said. "This means there are literally thousands of people who can claim they have run on what must be the prettiest flatland course in all of Missouri."
