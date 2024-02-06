Charleston readies for Dogwood-Azalea Festival

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The dogwoods and azaleas are blossoming in Charleston as people prepare for the 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival.

This year's theme for the festival, which kicks off Thursday, April 13, and ends Sunday, April 16, is "There's No Place Like Charleston".

Here are a few insights regarding this year's event from Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Tourism executive director Karen Teeters.

The arts and crafts show's home, Rolwing Park, will have a new layout this year. The new arrangement is designed to reduce congestion around the food vendor area and allow for a more comfortable experience as visitors cruise the grounds to browse the 70 rental booths. Woodworking, permanent jewelry, amusing porch signs, wreaths, and even bespoke tumblers will be among them. Vendors are traveling from all over the country to participate in the festival.

Teeters also mentioned this year's carnival provider is Tinsley Amusements of High Hill, Missouri, and a part of all revenue will be contributed directly to the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism so they may continue promoting Charleston as a place to live, work and conduct business. Carnival tickets may be purchased at the chamber office at 110 S. Main St. Customers may save money by purchasing advance tickets in quantities of 25 for $20.

The Molly French Garden Club will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the junction of Main and Marshall streets. Visitors may learn everything about what makes for successful planting from Charleston's skilled gardeners, Teeters said.

Teeters also said a book sale would be held at Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library during the festival. Prices start at 50 cents per book. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 105 E. Marshall St.

Also at the library, there will be a selection of hand-stitched quilts on display. The Quilt Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Hearnes Museum at 109 S Main St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The museum is packed with various objects and mementos from Charleston's native son and former Gov. Warren E. Hearnes' 22-year stay in government. Teeters said she wanted to remind people Hearnes' wife, Betty, also worked for the state for a number of years.

Teeters said attendees will also be able to explore the Joseph Hunter Moore Home on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, thanks to the Mississippi County Historical Society. The 17-room mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places and is equipped with items dating from the home's completion in 1899. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the chamber or at the door.

Janie Young prepares her porch and yard on Commercial Street for the 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival, which begins Thursday, April 13, and ends Sunday, April 16, in Charleston, Missouri. Young tended to her front porch plants as she described the yearly event as a true community festival she looks forward to celebrating with friends and family each year. Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat)

If visiting the Moore home isn't enough, visitors may also see two additional big residences, Locust Place on North Main Street and The Ragsdale Home on East Commercial Street, which will be open for tours Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at the chamber office or at the door of the Moore House. They will enable guests to view three homes.

Two churches will be open to the public during the festival. St. Henry Church will be open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Teeters said people will be able to come take a look at the beautiful architecture.

"Come take in the gorgeous, stained glass window and the glorious pipe organ, all housed in the 100-plus-year-old facility," Teeters said.