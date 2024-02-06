Charleston parks benefit from Byrd estate bequest

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The late James Lanier Byrd III's roots ran deep in Mississippi County and Charleston. Now, thanks to a substantial donation from his estate to the city of Charleston, Byrd's legacy will live on.
After two years of planning and construction, three parks have additional facilities and upgrades. City workers are putting the final touches on Charles Williams Park, A.D. Simpson Park and Rolwing Park.
"We are trying to create community areas in every part of town so whether you are at Williams Park or at the ballpark or at Rolwing Park, there are a lot of opportunities here in town to enjoy yourself with your family. It is really nice," Charleston city manager Phil Halter said.
According to Halter, the biggest transformation is at Charles Williams Park. There, the entire block was cleared to make way for a pavilion, basketball court, playground equipment, restrooms, sidewalks and landscaping.
Even before the work was completed, youngsters were busy making use of the swings and slides. The basketball court has proved to be popular as well, Halter added.
"And an interesting sidelight of this, the old Mark Twain School was located here and that is where (James Byrd) went to school years ago. It is kind of unique that we have come back to the same place and redeveloped it under his name," Halter pointed out. "I think that is fantastic."
At Rolwing Park, new playground equipment and sidewalks were added. A band shell with electricity is now available when music groups are brought in for events such as the Dogwood-Azalea Festival, Halter said.
The bequest funded a new pavilion at A.D. Simpson Park along with new sidewalks and additional trees. Later this summer, the parking lot will be paved.
Halter said the bequest from Byrd's estate was very welcomed and needed.
"We don't have the income to do all the things we would like to do. Donations like this help tremendously," he said. "The city of Charleston would not have been able to do this on our own for years."
To show its appreciation, the city of Charleston has placed a bronze plaque in each of the three parks with information about James Lanier Byrd III.
His cousin, Hudson Byrd, recalled James Byrd as a quiet man, who kept to himself.
"But he really had a passion for this community and, upon his death, his real wish was to do something for the betterment of the community," Hudson Byrd said.
According to Hudson Byrd, his cousin was well aware of the challenges Charleston, like many communities, faces.
"I think he just wanted to leave a legacy, but didn't want to hear the thanks. He wanted it to be something that occurred after he departed this earth," Hudson Byrd said. "Yet, it has been really fortunate that this has come at a time when there are a lot of folks in town that are trying to push this community up, and I think his bequest for these parks has been a huge motivator in that. This has kind of leap-frogged a couple of obstacles we have had in the past and hopefully we can keep the momentum going."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.