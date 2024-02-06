Charleston parks benefit from Byrd estate bequest

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The late James Lanier Byrd III's roots ran deep in Mississippi County and Charleston. Now, thanks to a substantial donation from his estate to the city of Charleston, Byrd's legacy will live on.

After two years of planning and construction, three parks have additional facilities and upgrades. City workers are putting the final touches on Charles Williams Park, A.D. Simpson Park and Rolwing Park.

"We are trying to create community areas in every part of town so whether you are at Williams Park or at the ballpark or at Rolwing Park, there are a lot of opportunities here in town to enjoy yourself with your family. It is really nice," Charleston city manager Phil Halter said.

According to Halter, the biggest transformation is at Charles Williams Park. There, the entire block was cleared to make way for a pavilion, basketball court, playground equipment, restrooms, sidewalks and landscaping.

Even before the work was completed, youngsters were busy making use of the swings and slides. The basketball court has proved to be popular as well, Halter added.

Charleston City Manager Phil Halter checks out some of the improvements made at Charles Williams Park. In addition to playground equipment the park now incudes a basketball court, pavilion, bathrooms, sidewalks and landscaping. Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat

"And an interesting sidelight of this, the old Mark Twain School was located here and that is where (James Byrd) went to school years ago. It is kind of unique that we have come back to the same place and redeveloped it under his name," Halter pointed out. "I think that is fantastic."