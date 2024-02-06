Charleston native becomes pastor of historic Cape Girardeau church

Pastor Juliet Kent-Hemphill, a 1977 graduate of Charleston, Missouri, High School, has come home to Southeast Missouri to assume the pastorate of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, part of the AME's District 5 covering 16 U.S. states.

"I've been gone from the area for 20 years," said Kent-Hemphill, who led her first service for the 158-year-old congregation Sept. 19.

"My mother is ill, and I told our bishop I wanted to get closer to home," Kent-Hemphill said. She added her favorite biblical texts are from the New Testament -- Matthew chapter 25 and Romans chapter 8.

"My focus, first and foremost, will be on this church and its work in the community," she said.

Kent-Hemphill said she is also interested in growing St. James' membership and in unity, "whatever the church needs."

St. James' origins date to the Civil War and Kent-Hemphill said she appreciates the church's long and storied history.

"I love the history, we should celebrate it, but also focus on the present and future at the same time," Kent-Hemphill said, and added she has worked often with the homeless and in food distribution during a ministerial career spanning four states.

"While in California, I partnered with the governor on a cooling station."

During the six-year tenure of the Rev. Renita Green, Kent-Hemphill's immediate predecessor, the church launched a warming center during the bitter cold winter months.