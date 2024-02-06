Charleston man sentenced in attempted shooting

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- It took a jury just more than 30 minutes to convict a Charleston man of attempting to shoot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer.

A New Madrid County jury found Demarcus Owens, 29, of Charleston guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest in connection with a March 6, 2017, incident, which began in Sikeston.

At Wednesday's trial, after the evidence was presented, the jury deliberated from 4:50 p.m. and returned to the court room by 5:25 p.m. Owens was found guilty on all counts.