NewsNovember 16, 2019

Charleston man sentenced in attempted shooting

Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- It took a jury just more than 30 minutes to convict a Charleston man of attempting to shoot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer.

A New Madrid County jury found Demarcus Owens, 29, of Charleston guilty of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest in connection with a March 6, 2017, incident, which began in Sikeston.

At Wednesday's trial, after the evidence was presented, the jury deliberated from 4:50 p.m. and returned to the court room by 5:25 p.m. Owens was found guilty on all counts.

New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson, who tried the case, indicated he was pleased by the jury's decision.

Lawson also pointed out in the past five months two cases were tried in New Madrid County involving serious assaults on a law enforcement officer.

"In both cases the jury not only returned guilty verdicts on all charges, but they did so quickly, 14 minutes and 32 minutes respectively," he said. "I believe these quick and decisive verdicts send a strong message that assaults on law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in New Madrid County."

Circuit Judge William E. Reeves set formal sentencing for 10 a.m. Jan. 14.

