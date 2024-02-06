Charleston man arrested for East Prairie murder

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges and is in custody following the shooting death of an East Prairie man late Thursday.

DeParis Townsend, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian.

At about 8:55 p.m. Thursday, East Prairie Police Department received a call of multiple shots fired on North Martin Avenue and East Main Street, the police chief said. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim, 39-year-old Joshua Sisk.

Christian said it was determined quickly that Sisk sustained multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, Townsend was identified as the suspect, she said.

After the incident occurred, Townsend fled the scene in a motor vehicle.