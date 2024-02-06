Charleston man arrested for East Prairie murder

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — A Charleston, Missouri, man faces felony charges and is in custody following the shooting death of an East Prairie man late Thursday.
DeParis Townsend, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to East Prairie Police Chief Lorrie Christian.
At about 8:55 p.m. Thursday, East Prairie Police Department received a call of multiple shots fired on North Martin Avenue and East Main Street, the police chief said. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim, 39-year-old Joshua Sisk.
Christian said it was determined quickly that Sisk sustained multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, Townsend was identified as the suspect, she said.
After the incident occurred, Townsend fled the scene in a motor vehicle.
“Information was gathered quickly, and it was determined that Townsend was headed to Charleston,” Christian said. “The information was relayed to Charleston Department of Public Safety, and a very short time later, Townsend was spotted by Charleston DPS officers coming into the city on State Highway 105.”
Charleston DPS officers attempted to stop Townsend, but he fled in a vehicle through Charleston before being apprehended at the intersection of Vine and Finney streets in Charleston, Christian said.
Sisk was airlifted to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was later pronounced dead.
“This incident is still being investigated and does not imply guilt,” Christian said. “We also believe this is an isolated incident.”
On behalf of her department, Christian thanked the state Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston DPS and Sikeston Department of Public Safety for their quick response and assistance.
Townsend is being held without bond in the Mississippi County Detention Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.