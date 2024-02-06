Felony charges have been filed against 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr. of Cape Girardeau for allegedly punching a 12-year-old dancer in the head Friday night, according to information released Monday by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The alleged assailant now faces one Class B felony count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one class D felony count of second-degree assault, according to an arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Mark Welker and signed Monday by Judge Scott A. Lipke, with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Welker provided additional information about Missouri’s hate-crime statute, which is listed under RSMo 557.035, and noted the statute only allows prosecutors to enhance “specific” crimes as hate crimes.

Cedric Moore Jr.

The two felony counts filed against Moore are not eligible to be enhanced under Missouri’s hate-crime statue, Welker stated. The prosecuting attorney explained that in order to enhance a charge as a hate crime in this instance would require the second-degree assault count to be lowered to a third-degree assault count — effectively decreasing the alleged suspect’s possible maximum sentence.

“The public has understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime for this heinous crime,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated in the Monday news release, “but in accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim.”

The attack was captured on Facebook Live and garnered more than 450,000 views by Monday afternoon as the search for the attacker now continues into its fourth day. The incident has also gained national attention from celebrity news websites such as TMZ and WorldStarHipHop.

The Facebook Live video footage, captured by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio instructor Micheal Curry, shows the instructor and two Fingerprint dancers taking turns performing downtown near the intersection of Main and Independence streets.