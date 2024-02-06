Charges filed in Sunday murder; suspects in custody

Two suspects have been charged in the murder of Tyler Conway and the subsequent attempted cover-up, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh.

James W. Gray

Both suspects are in custody, the release stated.

Alexander J. Martin

Charges were filed Monday against James Gray, 24, of Cape Girardeau for felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action and felony tampering with physical evidence in the murder on Sunday night.

Alexander Martin, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence for his involvement, according to the release.

Judge Benjamin Lewis issued a $750,000 cash-only bond for Gray and a $50,000 cash-only bond for Martin.