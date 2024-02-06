Charges filed in Sunday murder; suspects in custody

Two suspects have been charged in the murder of Tyler Conway and the subsequent attempted cover-up, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh.
Both suspects are in custody, the release stated.
Charges were filed Monday against James Gray, 24, of Cape Girardeau for felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action and felony tampering with physical evidence in the murder on Sunday night.
Alexander Martin, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence for his involvement, according to the release.
Judge Benjamin Lewis issued a $750,000 cash-only bond for Gray and a $50,000 cash-only bond for Martin.
According to a probable-cause statement, drafted by Cape Girardeau police Lt. Eric Friedrich, Conway was shot and killed between 6 and 6:35 p.m. Sunday, in an apartment on South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a call from an individual who discovered the crime, and officers arrived at 9:02 p.m. Sunday.
According to the statement, the individual reporting the crime said the victim was last seen in the company of Alexander Martin at about 2 p.m. Sunday.
Upon interviews with Martin and other individuals, Gray was determined to be present at the time of the shooting, according to the statement.
Evidence technicians were able to determine the caliber of weapon used in the shooting, and after a search warrant was obtained for Martinï¿½s apartment, Gray and Martin were located, as was a firearm and ammunition matching the caliber weapon identified, according to the statement.
Gray and Martin were taken into custody and were interviewed by members of the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, the statement said.
