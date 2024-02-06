Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007, told the county's Republican Women's Club on Friday a subtle alteration has been made in the way residents can access election information.

"We changed our website from capecountyelections.com to capecountyvotes.com. We thought it was just easier for people to understand. If you go to capecountyelections, it's going to take you to capecountyvotes. We're going to start trying to change everything over to capecountyvotes just because we want [voting] to be top of mind," Summers said.

Turnout

"If you look at the number of registered voters and then look at the number that turned out, that's the problem. We need to get people out to vote," Summers said.

In April, 8.6% of the county's 52,468 registered voters cast ballots. The election featured an extraordinarily close race for a four-year term on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees. Newcomer Eric Becking defeated incumbent Emily Collins by two votes for the third and last seat available.