Candidates in local elections in Missouri have the right to request a recount within five business days of official certification if the candidates’ vote tallies are separated by less than 1%.

Officials from the county clerk’s office confirmed Oesch had filed for a recount Aug. 12. Oesch said in a post to her campaign’s Facebook page Aug. 3 that she had familiarized herself with the recount rules and would make a decision following the election’s certification. In an Aug. 4 Facebook post, Cobb said Oesch and her team were gracious in defeat and he would have no issue with a recount.