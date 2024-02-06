All sections
NewsAugust 18, 2022
Challenger Cobb gains one vote in recount, wins Scott County prosecutor's race
A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didn’t change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch. The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending his lead over Oesch to three votes, 2,582 to 2,579. Results, certified Aug. 5, from the GOP primary showed incumbent Oesch losing by just two...
Nathan English
Donald Cobb
Donald Cobb

A recount Wednesday in the Republican primary for Scott County prosecuting attorney didn’t change the initial outcome of the election, with Donald Cobb still besting incumbent Amanda Oesch.

The official recount gave Cobb one extra vote, extending his lead over Oesch to three votes, 2,582 to 2,579. Results, certified Aug. 5, from the GOP primary showed incumbent Oesch losing by just two.

Candidates in local elections in Missouri have the right to request a recount within five business days of official certification if the candidates’ vote tallies are separated by less than 1%.

Officials from the county clerk’s office confirmed Oesch had filed for a recount Aug. 12. Oesch said in a post to her campaign’s Facebook page Aug. 3 that she had familiarized herself with the recount rules and would make a decision following the election’s certification. In an Aug. 4 Facebook post, Cobb said Oesch and her team were gracious in defeat and he would have no issue with a recount.

