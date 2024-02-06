A Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks.

Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a special victim. A student reported the alleged assault to a teacher Nov. 15, the same day the alleged incident occurred.

In an interview with Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, the victim said Cabral touched her backside while the two were at his desk, according to a probable-cause statement prepared by Scott County Sheriff's Office detective Eric Dunn.

Chaffee School District superintendent Brad Blackman provided a statement on behalf of the district.