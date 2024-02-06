Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason

CHAFFEE — Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge.

Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North Lake, and it is dedicated to raising money for Special Olympics Missouri once again this year.

To participate, each plunger has to raise a minimum of $75. Last year, Chaffee raised the most money out of the schools participating with more than $4,500. So far this year, it has raised just more than $4,300 and is hopeful it can match last year's donations.

Student Council adviser Morgan Swinford said she feels like Chaffee has been participating in the Polar Plunge forever.

"It is one of our biggest organizations that we support in the Student Council here at Chaffee, and as long as I am involved with the Student Council, we will continue to support the Special Olympics," Swinford said. "It's important to us because we've got some kids in our school that participate in the Special Olympics currently, and we hear from them and their parents how much they appreciate what we do here."

Senior Brooklyn Reischman said the Polar Plunge is an important event to her because she knows many people have family members and friends who have special needs. Reischman has been in the Student Council for four years and has done the Polar Plunge since eighth grade. She said she and a friend will be going all the way under the water this year.