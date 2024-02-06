Chaffee school building renovations on track

Construction has begun on buildings in the Chaffee (Missouri) School District, with work expected to be completed before classes start in the fall.
Superintendent Shawn Nix said the elementary and high school are undergoing renovations to become more secure.
The main construction is funded through the K.I.D.S. bond issue that passed in 2022. K.I.D.S. stands for "Keep Improving District Schools", a way for schools to improve safety and security.
With this bond, both buildings will be getting updated offices and entry protocols. The office in the elementary school will be moved to the front of the building and the high school will be adding a recipients office. With these updates, the staffs will be able to control the traffic in the buildings.
"The doors were pretty wide open, and so people could just come in at all times," Nix said of the high school. "These buildings were built in a different time and era."
Chaffee School District was awarded a state safety grant of $100,000 last month. With the money, news safety measures will be added for guests entering the school and staff members.
Elementary school principal Jennifer Vandeven said the high school and elementary school are upgrading some exterior doors as well as implementing a key-fob system.
Key fobs will be distributed to employees and patrons to lessen access to keys.
"Safety and security is our No. 1 priority here at the elementary school," Vandeven said. "Ensuring the safety of our students is my No. 1 responsibility, and we are confident that this will help us to add that layer of safety and security that we didn't have previously."
Third grade teacher Emily Senciboy has worked at Chaffee Elementary for 18 years. In her time there, she said an activity center has been added, and the old gymnasium has been updated to a special education wing. But the new construction will be the first that has added safety elements for teachers and students.
"I love that the office will now be right upfront for when you walk in. I think it is going to be convenient for parents, and a great safety addition for our school." Senciboy said.
Other renovations to the school district will be new wood flooring in the activity centers, the first time they have been updated since they were built.
There will also be roof repairs, as well as updates to the high school track.
