Chaffee school building renovations on track

Construction has begun on buildings in the Chaffee (Missouri) School District, with work expected to be completed before classes start in the fall.

Superintendent Shawn Nix said the elementary and high school are undergoing renovations to become more secure.

The main construction is funded through the K.I.D.S. bond issue that passed in 2022. K.I.D.S. stands for "Keep Improving District Schools", a way for schools to improve safety and security.

With this bond, both buildings will be getting updated offices and entry protocols. The office in the elementary school will be moved to the front of the building and the high school will be adding a recipients office. With these updates, the staffs will be able to control the traffic in the buildings.

"The doors were pretty wide open, and so people could just come in at all times," Nix said of the high school. "These buildings were built in a different time and era."

Chaffee School District was awarded a state safety grant of $100,000 last month. With the money, news safety measures will be added for guests entering the school and staff members.