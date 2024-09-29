Chaffee man faces assault, sex charges

A Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police.
At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges of third-degree domestic assault, according to Scott City Police Capt. Chris Griggs. Medley was charged through the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued.
"Officers were actively investigating Mr. Medley for an incident that occurred in Scott City on Jan. 27 at a local business," Griggs said. "It was alleged that Mr. Medley was performing lewd sexual acts on himself. These acts were reported to have been witnessed by customers of business as well as juvenile children."
A warrant was obtained for Medley for first-degree sexual misconduct, first offense.
On Feb. 20, Medley was transported to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, where he remained in custody without bond.
"During our investigation it was discovered that Mr. Medley allegedly committed the same acts in other surrounding jurisdictions, such as Chaffee," Griggs said. "A warrant was also obtained for Mr. Medley for the offense of sexual misconduct first degree, first offense."
