Chaffee man faces assault, sex charges

A Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police.

At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges of third-degree domestic assault, according to Scott City Police Capt. Chris Griggs. Medley was charged through the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued.

"Officers were actively investigating Mr. Medley for an incident that occurred in Scott City on Jan. 27 at a local business," Griggs said. "It was alleged that Mr. Medley was performing lewd sexual acts on himself. These acts were reported to have been witnessed by customers of business as well as juvenile children."