Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning.

Chaffee announced the “red plan” on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30.

“The decision to pivot to our red plan of instruction is due to the overwhelming number of students being placed on quarantine, in addition to several quarantined students exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms,” superintendent Brad Blackman said in a statement posted to the school’s website. “I can reassure all parents and guardians that making the decisions to pivot to the red plan was discussed with and recommended by the Scott County Health Department.”