Because of a COVID-19 exposure, Chaffee Junior and Senior High and Bell City schools have transitioned to off-site learning.
Chaffee announced the “red plan” on Thursday morning and intends to use off-site learning through Sept. 30.
“The decision to pivot to our red plan of instruction is due to the overwhelming number of students being placed on quarantine, in addition to several quarantined students exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms,” superintendent Brad Blackman said in a statement posted to the school’s website. “I can reassure all parents and guardians that making the decisions to pivot to the red plan was discussed with and recommended by the Scott County Health Department.”
All extracurricular activities, including homecoming events, will be canceled or postponed through Sept. 25. During this time, school officials will be re-evaluating a return plan for extracurricular activities, the statement reads.
The elementary school will continue to remain open, with all students receiving instruction on-site.
Bell City’s announcement came Wednesday. A statement from superintendent Matt Asher said the district had confirmed several virus cases.
“The District has six confirmed student cases and three confirmed staff. We had a positive test case in the junior high today. We still do not have any positive cases in the elementary but have had some kids being tested,” the statement posted to social media reads. “Our small school community is so interwoven; it makes it almost impossible to separate all parties. So, with continued student, staff and school community health safety at the forefront, the decision has been made to close on campus learning through September 27. In-person school will resume on Monday, September 28th.”
