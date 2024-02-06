Chaffee Christmas parade date set

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will start at dusk, around 5 p.m. The parade will start at Chaffee High School, head down Yoakum Avenue, turn left onto Main Street and end at Dame Street. There will not be a theme this year.

Along with the parade, there will be events happening around Chaffee all day for the entire family.

The chamber will be hosting a cookie and candy bake-off competition. There is no entry fee. The chamber stand will be located in front of the Bank of Advance. In the event of bad weather, the chamber stand will be relocated to City Hall. Judges will choose a cookie bake-off winner and a candy bake-off winner. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

After judging is complete, the bake-off competition cookies and candy will be sold to the public at the chamber stand, according to the Facebook event page.