Chaffee Christmas parade date set

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9.
The Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will start at dusk, around 5 p.m. The parade will start at Chaffee High School, head down Yoakum Avenue, turn left onto Main Street and end at Dame Street. There will not be a theme this year.
Along with the parade, there will be events happening around Chaffee all day for the entire family.
The chamber will be hosting a cookie and candy bake-off competition. There is no entry fee. The chamber stand will be located in front of the Bank of Advance. In the event of bad weather, the chamber stand will be relocated to City Hall. Judges will choose a cookie bake-off winner and a candy bake-off winner. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
After judging is complete, the bake-off competition cookies and candy will be sold to the public at the chamber stand, according to the Facebook event page.
The Chaffee Community Care Portal will be hosting children's activities and photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus throughout the day beginning at noon and ending at 3 p.m. at Circle Park.
The CCCP also will be hosting the Mr. and Mrs. Claus Pageant at 3 p.m. at Circle Park. The entry fee will be $10. The winners will ride in the parade with Santa Claus and receive a $25 gift card.
An opportunity for last minute Christmas shoppers is the Chaffee Downtown Farmers Market craft fair. There will be vendors lining the streets of Yoakum Avenue and Main Street, as well as setting up in the Elks beginning at noon and ending at 4 p.m. Street vendor spots will cost $15 and inside (Elks) vendor spots will cost $40. Contact Eddie Wagoner at (573) 887-0896 for renting vendor space.
The Elks lodge will have a restroom available for use during the day. Most local businesses will be staying open later.
For information on how children can sign up for the Mr. and Mrs. Claus Pageant, contact Dena Milz or Micki Horrell at (573) 212-0497. It is free to enter a float in the parade and the chamber will award three prizes. To enter a float in the parade, contact Sid Atkins at (573) 887-4379.
