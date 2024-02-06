Ceremony held for violent crime victims, families

Victims of violent crime and their families gathered at Cape County Park North to share their stories and comfort one another during a service hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office Wednesday.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if we didn't have to do this?" Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said of the annual event, now in its 16th year.

But, he continued, that's not the reality victims of violent crime have to live with. He said his office is committed to dealing with violent crime and ensuring the safety of residents in the Cape Girardeau area.

Mary Ann Castillo, victim advocate with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office, said while victims and their families often struggle for years after enduring a traumatic event, coming together as a community can provide a degree of healing.

"My belief is that healing should be our goal. We can't control the outcome of the criminal process, but we can give people hope," she said.

She said many people don't realize how long it often takes victims to process events, especially if they end up involved in the court proceedings against the perpetrator.

"Follow the rules. Raise your kids. Show up to work, all while dealing with all this criminal process," she said. "Some bosses are understanding, while other bosses, not so much."