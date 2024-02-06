CEO Ken Bateman sees bright future with Mercy acquisition

SoutheastHEALTH is now officially part of the Mercy organization.

The acquisition process, which began in August, was completed Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the groups received all the necessary third-party approvals.

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau is now Mercy Hospital Southeast; Southeast Health Center of Stoddard in Dexter is now Mercy Hospital Stoddard.

Ken Bateman, the former president and chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, will remain as part of Mercy Southeast's leadership team as CEO to help with the transition.

He planned to retire at the end of 2023 after he turned 65 in October. Given the magnitude of the Mercy acquisition, he decided to stay on until late 2024 to help incoming Mercy Southeast community president Ryan Geib, formerly chief operating officer for Mercy Fort Smith in Arkansas.

Ken Bateman

"He'll run the day-to-day of the hospital, and I'll be here as part of that transition because I've got nine years of history and relationships that he can benefit from and Mercy can benefit from," Bateman said.

Bateman and Geib will work alongside Mercy regional president Eric Ammons, who will oversee the slate of Mercy hospitals in Southeast Missouri.

One of Mercy's biggest goals is to attract more nurses and care providers.

With Mercy having a large footprint in Missouri and neighboring states, the hospital system has a better chance of attracting talent to the Southeast Missouri market, Bateman said.

Mercy also has more purchasing power, so the system can purchase supplies at reduced prices, which he said should offset some cost increases.