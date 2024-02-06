All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2022

Central Municipal Pool to close to general public

Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. ...

Nathan English
Central Municipal Pool has been closed to the public because of a broken heating and air system.
Southeast Missourian file

Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024.

The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau.

A new system, which could cost upward of $70,000, would not arrive for months, officials said.

Penny Williams, the city’s recreations manager, said the plan was to put up the bubble in the middle of this month, but following evaluations, a crack in the heat exchanger was discovered. This would eliminate the system’s ability to heat the bubble.

City and Cape Girardeau School District officials made the decision to not put up the bubble that allows for year-round use of the facility because of scheduled renovations to the pool in the spring. The new system wouldn’t arrive early enough and isn’t usable in the renovated facility, the release said.

Williams said she is disappointed in the development, but given the age of the facility ­— it was built in 1979 — it was impressive how long it has lasted.

Local swim teams will still have access to the pool, weather permitting. Most determinations will be made by the swim team coaches, Williams said. The majority of teams don’t practice in water below 78 degrees. Fitness swimmers will have access to their scheduled times until Oct. 8, which is the “drop dead date” for pool usage, Williams said.

The renovations are part of the 2018 voter approved Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax, which set aside $6 million for a new aquatics facility in Cape Girardeau. The project was coordinated with the construction of the pool at Jefferson Elementary but is separately funded.

The projects represent a yearslong odyssey, including numerous proposals, delays, debates and much public outcry, for city and school officials to improve aquatic facilities.

The renovations to Central Pool are for a permanent structure, new decking and a new HVAC system, among other things. The project is out to bid, and a contractor is expected to be approved by City Council members in November, the release said. The target start date is March, Williams said, but not using the bubble could allow the project to start and be finished earlier.

The Jefferson pool is under construction and expected to be open to the public later this year.

