Central Municipal Pool to close to general public

Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024.

The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau.

A new system, which could cost upward of $70,000, would not arrive for months, officials said.

Penny Williams, the city’s recreations manager, said the plan was to put up the bubble in the middle of this month, but following evaluations, a crack in the heat exchanger was discovered. This would eliminate the system’s ability to heat the bubble.

City and Cape Girardeau School District officials made the decision to not put up the bubble that allows for year-round use of the facility because of scheduled renovations to the pool in the spring. The new system wouldn’t arrive early enough and isn’t usable in the renovated facility, the release said.