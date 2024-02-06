Central Middle School club raises money for student-founded charity

Members of a new club at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School have raised $900 for a charitable foundation started by another student at the school.
Seven sixth-grade students who are part of the new All 4 Love Club had their first popcorn and candy sale to raise funds for Granting Grace, a not-for-profit foundation started by seventh-grade student Grant Skelton, 13.
As a result, the club raised $900 that will go to the organization to help those in need by providing food, shelter and other resources in the Cape Girardeau area.
“Ladies, that is amazing,” principal Rex Crosnoe said after they announced their donation total.
“I’m very blessed that they decided to pick me to raise money for,” Skelton said after receiving the donation. “I am very happy for them that they get to do stuff like this, and that all the money will go to help people.”
The club was recently founded by students Mykah Abraham and Asia McClard.
McClard said she started the club “Because I get that I’m a very privileged kid. I get a lot of privileges some people don’t get. We should try to give them as much as we can to those who aren’t as fortunate as us.”
The requirements to join the club are that members must care about others, not bully one another and bring new ideas to the table.
“The reason I did this is just because I wanted to help people who are in need,” member Alexis Wilson said.
So far, All 4 Love members have done the Granting Grace fundraiser and made about 100 treat bags for the Veterans of Foreign Wars earlier this year.
They hope to continue the club when they move on to Central Junior High school in the fall and are looking for a faculty sponsor to help them there.
Sponsors and faculty helpers of the club are school librarian Jennifer Willson, library assistant Bertha King and teacher Diana Valleroy. They supported the girls’ idea for the club and have guided and helped them along the way.
