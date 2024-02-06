Central Middle School club raises money for student-founded charity

Members of a new club at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School have raised $900 for a charitable foundation started by another student at the school.

Seven sixth-grade students who are part of the new All 4 Love Club had their first popcorn and candy sale to raise funds for Granting Grace, a not-for-profit foundation started by seventh-grade student Grant Skelton, 13.

As a result, the club raised $900 that will go to the organization to help those in need by providing food, shelter and other resources in the Cape Girardeau area.

“Ladies, that is amazing,” principal Rex Crosnoe said after they announced their donation total.

“I’m very blessed that they decided to pick me to raise money for,” Skelton said after receiving the donation. “I am very happy for them that they get to do stuff like this, and that all the money will go to help people.”

The club was recently founded by students Mykah Abraham and Asia McClard.