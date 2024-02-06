Central Academy teachers, students create school's first-ever yearbook

During her five years of teaching at Central Academy School, teacher Brianna DeWitt heard her students ask her the same question at least once a year.

Why aren't they included in a yearbook?

It's a question DeWitt never had an answer for until this year.

DeWitt, along with fellow Academy teacher Anitra Bahner and a handful of students, embarked on a project at the beginning of this school year to produce a student yearbook for Central Academy students.

"We love the students here and want them to be represented and have an equitable experience at school," DeWitt said.

Central Academy educates more than 150 students a year in grades six through 12, DeWitt said. As an alternative placement program of the Cape Girardeau School District, the academy's educators help students who struggle to learn in traditional school environments.

Central Academy students are not included in yearbooks, according to Bahner. By not having a yearbook, she said, students lose their opportunity to remember and be remembered. In that light, it's like the academy students are "lost kids," Bahner said.

"There's nothing to document that they were students here," Bahner added. "As a mother, I think about their parents or guardians not having that for them also."

Central Academy's new yearbook will be completely student produced. In a class they'll get credit for, students will be in charge of photographing events and each of the academy's students. They'll also control the design and layout of the yearbook.

Each Central Academy student will have an opportunity to design two pages of their own yearbook, even if they're not enrolled in the yearbook class.