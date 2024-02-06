Central Academy student recognized for essay

DeShonta Sterling of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau was one of 52 high schoolers recognized Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Sterling, a senior at Central Academy, is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program at the school, part of the Cape Girardeau School District.

Sterling, along with other JAG students from around the Show Me State, submitted winning essays on the question: “Once you graduate from high school and begin your career, how do you plan to give back to your community and help others?”