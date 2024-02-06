All sections
NewsNovember 12, 2020

Central Academy student recognized for essay

DeShonta Sterling of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau was one of 52 high schoolers recognized Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sterling, a senior at Central Academy, is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program at the school, part of the Cape Girardeau School District...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
DaShonta Sterling, a student at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau, second from right, is recognized Tuesday in Jefferson City, Missouri, in the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) essay contest. Pictured with her are Gov. Mike Parson, left, Teresa Parson, Sterling and JAG specialist Robin McKinley.
DaShonta Sterling, a student at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau, second from right, is recognized Tuesday in Jefferson City, Missouri, in the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) essay contest. Pictured with her are Gov. Mike Parson, left, Teresa Parson, Sterling and JAG specialist Robin McKinley.Submitted

DeShonta Sterling of Central Academy in Cape Girardeau was one of 52 high schoolers recognized Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Sterling, a senior at Central Academy, is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program at the school, part of the Cape Girardeau School District.

Sterling, along with other JAG students from around the Show Me State, submitted winning essays on the question: “Once you graduate from high school and begin your career, how do you plan to give back to your community and help others?”

Sterling, who was also recognized last month by superintendent Neil Glass at the Cape Girardeau School Board meeting, wrote about her decision to become a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters and mentor young women like herself.

“A lack of self-confidence is what makes young girls insecure with anything they do,” Sterling wrote.

“I want to teach them to find peace with everything they do,” she added.

Sterling, who plans to enter the cosmetology field, was accompanied to Jefferson City by Central Academy JAG specialist Robin McKinley and was able to meet Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa.

Local News
