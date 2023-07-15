Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 2024

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays.

The district purchased the Red Star property for $350,000 in December 2022. The purchase was made to provide a new home for Cape Central Academy, which had outgrown its current space at the district's administrative offices located at 301 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.

The initial hope had been that the academy would be able to transition into the renovated building, located at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, by the beginning of the following school year in August 2023.

However, Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services, reported to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, March 27, that delays in the renovation schedule, due in part to lack of equipment availability, meant the date had to be pushed back to January 2024.

In a recent interview, Crowell said they are making progress, but continued equipment supply issues have forced them to push the completion date back another eight months.

"This is kind of the one upsetting factor of the project," Crowell said. "But to be realistic, for a variety of reasons, we're looking at having that building completely operational for August 2024."

Crowell said the age of the building requires upgrades to outdated electrical systems that will be able to handle the increased load needed for modern equipment such as computers, heating and air conditioning and LED lighting.

He said they are having to wait up to 12 months to receive electrical equipment, such as switch panels and transformers. This equipment is custom-built specific to their needs and takes even longer to complete due to post-pandemic supply issues, Crowell said.

"That kind of higher-amperage equipment we need isn't something you can run down and pick up at Lowe's or Menards," Crowell said.