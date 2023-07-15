Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 2024

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays.
The district purchased the Red Star property for $350,000 in December 2022. The purchase was made to provide a new home for Cape Central Academy, which had outgrown its current space at the district's administrative offices located at 301 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.
The initial hope had been that the academy would be able to transition into the renovated building, located at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, by the beginning of the following school year in August 2023.
However, Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services, reported to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, March 27, that delays in the renovation schedule, due in part to lack of equipment availability, meant the date had to be pushed back to January 2024.
In a recent interview, Crowell said they are making progress, but continued equipment supply issues have forced them to push the completion date back another eight months.
"This is kind of the one upsetting factor of the project," Crowell said. "But to be realistic, for a variety of reasons, we're looking at having that building completely operational for August 2024."
Crowell said the age of the building requires upgrades to outdated electrical systems that will be able to handle the increased load needed for modern equipment such as computers, heating and air conditioning and LED lighting.
He said they are having to wait up to 12 months to receive electrical equipment, such as switch panels and transformers. This equipment is custom-built specific to their needs and takes even longer to complete due to post-pandemic supply issues, Crowell said.
"That kind of higher-amperage equipment we need isn't something you can run down and pick up at Lowe's or Menards," Crowell said.
Crowell said the delay did bring some positive outcomes. He said they have been able to "take a breath" in determining what renovations are needed and what can be done in-house versus what they will need to contract out.
He said they are planning to do the majority of the electrical work with the district's in-house maintenance staff. Crowell said they have also had discussions with Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center officials to find opportunities for their Electrical Trades students to take part in the renovations and get some real-world experience.
Crowell said the district's maintenance staff has been able to do much of the demolition work as well as repairs to the roof. He said he anticipates they will also be able to build a significant portion of the HVAC system in-house.
Pushing back the move-in date has also allowed the district to provide contractors to enough time "to not be rushed and do their due diligence to give us the best number possible", Crowell said. He said designs for the project have been completed, and the district has started the process of requesting bids from outside contractors.
Crowell said he couldn't give an estimated cost for the renovations until the bids come back.
"We're looking at bids probably being presented to the board at the September meeting," Crowell said. "As of now, numbers are coming in better than expected."
Another positive outcome from the delay, Crowell said, was it allowed them to avoid disrupting students and staff by relocating them in the middle of the school year. He referred to the recent renovations at Jefferson Elementary and Alma Schrader Elementary schools and said the atmosphere was "not ideal".
"We have some very resilient staff and kids that have been a part of ongoing renovations while the class day is going on," Crowell said. "When 7-year-old kids start hearing a jackhammer, it's difficult to have reading time."
Crowell said he anticipates the building will be "turn-key" when the academy moves into the building and any additional renovation will be "minimal."
"We're excited about the Red Star project and the opportunities it will provide for our community," Crowell said. "It's really gonna be something to see, and I think something that our patrons and our community can be proud of."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.