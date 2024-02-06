All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Center Junction traffic reroutes to begin Tuesday

Traffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting. Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on Interstate 55 at exit 99 will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Center junction is seen from Cape Girardeau on Friday as motorists traverse U.S. 61, below, and traffic moves along Interstate 55 overhead.
Center junction is seen from Cape Girardeau on Friday as motorists traverse U.S. 61, below, and traffic moves along Interstate 55 overhead.Jacob Wiegand

Traffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting.

Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on Interstate 55 at exit 99 will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound and southbound I-55 traffic will each be reduced to one lane as crews work on the bridges spanning Center Junction.

"We are anticipating following with the head to head traffic on Highway 61 by Thursday, April 9," Hemmann said.

This is also dependent on weather, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hemmann said the I-55 traffic should be fairly straightforward, with more involved changes on Highway 61/North Kingshighway.

A temporary traffic signal is in place at Cape County Park's main entrance, and an added turn around is at the east exit, he said.

"We will be placing signs, barricades, striping and channelizers to help direct the traffic to their destination," Hemmann said.

Hemmann said there will be no left turns for a 3-mile stretch of Highway 61, with right turns in and out only. "That will be the hardest for people to accept," he said.

A temporary traffic signal is also in place at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. The signal will remain until work at Center Junction is complete, to help accommodate anticipated increased traffic, MoDOT Southeast District area engineer Brian Okenfuss previously told the Southeast Missourian.

Motorists should exercise extreme caution in work zones, and take alternate routes where possible.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy