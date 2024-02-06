Center Junction traffic reroutes to begin Tuesday

Traffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting.

Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on Interstate 55 at exit 99 will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound and southbound I-55 traffic will each be reduced to one lane as crews work on the bridges spanning Center Junction.

"We are anticipating following with the head to head traffic on Highway 61 by Thursday, April 9," Hemmann said.

This is also dependent on weather, he said.