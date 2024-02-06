Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says

The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor.
"That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather away," Penzel Construction president Phil Penzel told the Missourian.
However, officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation say they don't want to raise public expectations and are "officially" saying the $17.4 million project will be finished by Nov. 1, as specified in the project contact.
"We don't want to paint the contractor into a corner," said Brian Okenfuss, MoDOT area engineer said Friday after updating Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce members on the project status during the chamber's First Friday Coffee.
"We'll keep our fingers crossed for good weather, but overall this has been a fairly smooth project," he said.
After driving through the construction site Friday morning, Penzel said the project "is really shaping up" adding he sees "no reason in the world why we won't beat Nov. 1."
Traffic on U.S. 61 has been flowing throughout the project on the north lanes of the new interchange, but will be shifting to the south lanes during the week of Aug. 16 to allow for work along the northern lanes.
"We have also scheduled the final barrier curbs to be poured on the 17th," Penzel said. "That's the earliest the contractor can get his equipment there."
Aside from the final concrete pours, Penzel said there is still some slope work to be completed on either side of the interchange under Interstate 55 as well as diamond grinding and striping of the pavement. In his remarks at First Friday Coffee, Okenfuss said MoDOT frequently hears from motorists who question how traffic will flow through the new interchange.
"It's all about safety and it's all about moving traffic more efficiently," he said. "I hope people will understand that there's a method to the madness."
In addition to the diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction, MoDOT officials commented on several other projects and transportation issues during Friday's chamber gathering.
Those projects included:
Croarkin said Missouri Senate Bill 262, raising the state's gasoline tax from 17 to 29.5 cents a gallon, will provide about $500 million annually for much-needed infrastructure projects throughout the state, including an additional $20 million a year for projects in Southeast Missouri.
The fuel tax increase, which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law last month, takes effect Aug. 28.
Looking more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.