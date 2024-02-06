Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says

The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor.

"That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather away," Penzel Construction president Phil Penzel told the Missourian.

However, officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation say they don't want to raise public expectations and are "officially" saying the $17.4 million project will be finished by Nov. 1, as specified in the project contact.

"We don't want to paint the contractor into a corner," said Brian Okenfuss, MoDOT area engineer said Friday after updating Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce members on the project status during the chamber's First Friday Coffee.

"We'll keep our fingers crossed for good weather, but overall this has been a fairly smooth project," he said.

After driving through the construction site Friday morning, Penzel said the project "is really shaping up" adding he sees "no reason in the world why we won't beat Nov. 1."

Traffic on U.S. 61 has been flowing throughout the project on the north lanes of the new interchange, but will be shifting to the south lanes during the week of Aug. 16 to allow for work along the northern lanes.

"We have also scheduled the final barrier curbs to be poured on the 17th," Penzel said. "That's the earliest the contractor can get his equipment there."