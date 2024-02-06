Motorists unfamiliar with the Missouri Department of Transportation's work at Center Junction may find their regular commute through U.S. 61 or I-55 at Exit 99 interrupted. To avoid confusion, the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared the following information.
"Give yourself plenty of time and plan for a detour," the department shared Tuesday on its Facebook page.
Construction of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues today with overnight closures planned, the social media post read.
Weather permitting, U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the southbound I-55 bridge overnight, according to modot.org. Work will take place tonight from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., and during these hours, the southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp will remain open.
"Motorists may have to use exits north or south of the demolition work to detour to their destinations," stated Sgt. Joey Hann in a Tuesday text message to the Southeast Missourian.
Drivers should read and obey all posted signs, Hann stated.
"Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching work zones by slowing down to the reduced speed," he added, noting drivers should also maintain a gap between themselves and other vehicles to allow ample reaction or to decelerate, if necessary.
"Most importantly," Hann stated, "motorists should be cautious of workers on the shoulder or in the median as road workers are killed far too often on Missouri roadways."
For more information about Center Junction, visit www.modot.org/center-junction-ddi.
