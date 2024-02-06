Motorists unfamiliar with the Missouri Department of Transportation's work at Center Junction may find their regular commute through U.S. 61 or I-55 at Exit 99 interrupted. To avoid confusion, the Cape Girardeau Police Department shared the following information.

"Give yourself plenty of time and plan for a detour," the department shared Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Construction of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange at I-55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues today with overnight closures planned, the social media post read.

Weather permitting, U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the southbound I-55 bridge overnight, according to modot.org. Work will take place tonight from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., and during these hours, the southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp will remain open.

"Motorists may have to use exits north or south of the demolition work to detour to their destinations," stated Sgt. Joey Hann in a Tuesday text message to the Southeast Missourian.