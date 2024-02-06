Centenary United Methodist Church to separate into two congregations

A Cape Girardeau church will be divided into two congregations following a landslide vote in favor of the split.

Centenary United Methodist Church members voted Sunday, April 23, 81% in favor of adopting a memorandum of understanding that would create an "amicable separation," forming a new Independent Centenary Church, while keeping the existing United Methodist Church congregation as a separate entity. Centenary will remain one church until Friday, June 30.

Centenary pastor Jennifer Long said in a statement the independent congregation will remain at the historic downtown church at 300 N. Ellis St., and the new United Methodist Church will begin forming in a couple of months. She will be leading the UMC congregation.

"Throughout this process we have sought to maintain unity in our congregation and so our hope is that as many people as possible will stay at Centenary to continue the fellowship, family, and faith you have shared so long," Long said. "But for those for whom it is a matter of conscience or who feel called to be a part of something new, another UMC option will be an exciting next step."

Centenary is charting a different course than other area Methodist churches that have made decisions in regards to their UMC membership.

The schism in the second-largest Protestant denomination is a result of theological differences in the United Methodist Church denomination, often surrounding the intersectionality of LGBTQ+ individuals with the church.

The denomination elected its first openly gay bishop in November and all five U.S. jurisdictions approved measures that would "protect, affirm and empower" LGBTQ+ individuals. The United Methodist Church denomination still maintains a ban on same-sex marriage and the ordination of any "self-avowed, practicing homosexual."

In response to this conflict — that some departing church leaders have said is more about orthodox versus liberal views on Christian life — a few congregations in Southeast Missouri have elected to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church denomination.

Disaffiliation is a specific process outlined in the UMC Book of Discipline that grants churches permission to leave the denomination with a member vote that is later ratified by the state conference. Departing churches must pay two years of apportionments — funds paid for the workings of the United Methodist Church denomination — and the remaining liability on the clergy's pension plan.