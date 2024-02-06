Census: 52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018

ST. LOUIS -- New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more than 50 counties lost population.

Information released Thursday shows estimated county populations as of July 1, 2018, compared to the previous year. Missouri overall saw its population rise 0.3% to an estimated 6,126,452.

But the Census Bureau data shows 52 of Missouri's 114 counties and the City of St. Louis lost population. Southeast Missouri in particular saw significant declines.

Pemiscot County lost 3.2% of its population, the biggest decline in the state. Dunklin County had a 2.2% decline, and Carter and Mississippi counties both lost 1.8% of their populations. Six other counties in the region saw net losses.

Pemiscot County Presiding Commissioner Mark Cartee said there simply aren't enough jobs to keep young people around once they get out of school, especially since farming has become so automated, fewer farm workers are needed.

"It's been going on in Pemiscot County for years," Cartee said of the decline. "At one time, we were close to 30,000 people. Now we're at 16,000."

Turning around the decline is a tough task, Cartee said.