Celebrate St. Patty's Day

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- next Tuesday -- and the festivities will get going this weekend. Check out a few events to celebrate the wearin' o' the green.
Downtown Cape Girardeau
4 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday
The 32nd annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl features 12 bars: The Library, Ebb and Flow, 21 Taps, Shakers, Minglewood, Pour House, Rude Dog, Ragsdales, Port Cape, Coin-Op Cantina, Blue Diamond and Hotshots. Participants can pick up a punch card at any of the listed locations and prizes will be awarded at all locations to those who complete the entire circuit. Giveaways are limited so be sure to get out there early!
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Contest in American Legion Park. Live music by Used & Refused. Vendors. Costume contest.
More info: www.downtownsikeston.org, (573) 380-3801
American Legion Park, Front Street in Sikeston, Missouri
2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Featuring prizes, green beer and fun!
The TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau
Starts at 5 p.m. Saturday
Festival and pub crawl featuring live music by LivinTale, and other artists.
Perryville Town Square, 50 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri
9 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday
The Tone Def All Stars play The Rude Dog Pub
Lucky $7 cover charge. Irish tunes. At least one kilt.
123 North Main Street, Cape Girardeau
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
4 Player Scramble with Green and White Tees. Mulligans for Wearing Green, Flighted for Multiple Winners.
Sign Up in the Golf Shop. (573) 243-6060
Gold Members $10, Silver Members $25, Locals $35
Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson
6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Samples of Jameson products, including the distillery's newest release: Jameson Cold Brew.
Barrel 131, 131 South High Street in Jackson
7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday
Comedy and beer! Hosted by www.semovoice.com. Sign up with Audra Novak at 7. Comedy starts at 7:30.
Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau
