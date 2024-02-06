Celebrate St. Patty's Day

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- next Tuesday -- and the festivities will get going this weekend. Check out a few events to celebrate the wearin' o' the green.

2020 St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Downtown Cape Girardeau

4 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday

The 32nd annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl features 12 bars: The Library, Ebb and Flow, 21 Taps, Shakers, Minglewood, Pour House, Rude Dog, Ragsdales, Port Cape, Coin-Op Cantina, Blue Diamond and Hotshots. Participants can pick up a punch card at any of the listed locations and prizes will be awarded at all locations to those who complete the entire circuit. Giveaways are limited so be sure to get out there early!

St. Patrick's Day Festival in Sikeston

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival and Homebrew Contest in American Legion Park. Live music by Used & Refused. Vendors. Costume contest.

More info: www.downtownsikeston.org, (573) 380-3801

American Legion Park, Front Street in Sikeston, Missouri

St. Paddy's Putt-Putt Tournament

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Featuring prizes, green beer and fun!

The TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau

St. Patrick's Festival in Perryville

Starts at 5 p.m. Saturday

Festival and pub crawl featuring live music by LivinTale, and other artists.

Perryville Town Square, 50 North Main Street, Perryville, Missouri